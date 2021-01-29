Friday’s Insider Report: Bill Gates cashes out $370-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T)
Between Jan. 4 and 22, interim chief executive officer Samir Manji invested over $5.7-million in units of Artis. He acquired a total of 543,500 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $10.55 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Salamat Investment Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 838,500 units.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)
On Jan. 20, three management executives were sellers in the market.
Chief marketing officer Mark Wilson sold 78,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $12.6266, leaving 32,451 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded U.S. $991,000, not including commission charges.
Chief financial officer Steve Rai sold 20,860 shares at a price per share of Cdn. $16.5053 from an account in which he has direct ownership, eliminating this specific account’s position. Proceeds totaled over Cdn. $344,000, excluding trading fees. In addition, he sold 12,094 shares in the public market at a price per share of Cdn. $16.4087 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (Employee Stock Purchase Plan).
Billy Ho, executive vice-president – BlackBerry Spark Group products and value added solutions, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $12.95 with 210,962 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from this sale totaled U.S. $259,000, excluding trading fees.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
Between Jan. and 22, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire businessman Bill Gates sold a total of 2,588,966 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust), trimming this particular account’s position to 14,390,302 shares. Proceeds from these sales totaled approximately Cdn. $370-million, excluding transaction fees.
Previously, we reported that between Dec. 23 and 31, Bill Gates sold a total of 147,606 shares for this account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded U.S. $16-million, not including trading fees.
Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T)
Betweeen Jan. 15 and 20, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler sold a total of 63,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $64.12 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.), leaving 6,657,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $4-million, excluding commission charges.
