Friday’s Insider Report: Bill Gates cashes out $370-million from this large-cap dividend stock

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Friday’s Insider Report: Bill Gates cashes out $370-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.  Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Story continues below advertisement

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T)

Between Jan. 4 and 22, interim chief executive officer Samir Manji invested over $5.7-million in units of Artis. He acquired a total of 543,500 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $10.55 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Salamat Investment Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 838,500 units.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)

On Jan. 20, three management executives were sellers in the market.

Chief marketing officer Mark Wilson sold 78,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $12.6266, leaving 32,451 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded U.S. $991,000, not including commission charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief financial officer Steve Rai sold 20,860 shares at a price per share of Cdn. $16.5053 from an account in which he has direct ownership, eliminating this specific account’s position. Proceeds totaled over Cdn. $344,000, excluding trading fees. In addition, he sold 12,094 shares in the public market at a price per share of Cdn. $16.4087 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (Employee Stock Purchase Plan).

Billy Ho, executive vice-president – BlackBerry Spark Group products and value added solutions, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $12.95 with 210,962 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from this sale totaled U.S. $259,000, excluding trading fees.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

Between Jan. and 22, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire businessman Bill Gates sold a total of 2,588,966 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust), trimming this particular account’s position to 14,390,302 shares. Proceeds from these sales totaled approximately Cdn. $370-million, excluding transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that between Dec. 23 and 31, Bill Gates sold a total of 147,606 shares for this account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded U.S. $16-million, not including trading fees.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Betweeen Jan. 15 and 20, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler sold a total of 63,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $64.12 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.), leaving 6,657,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $4-million, excluding commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies