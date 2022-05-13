Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On May 5, Robert Gemmell, who sits on the board of directors, divested 1,792 shares at a price per share of $75.35, reducing this particular account’s position to 3,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $135,000, not including trading fees.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

On May 10, director Jean Bernier exercised his options, receiving 56,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.9333, and sold 46,000 of these shares at a price per share of $55.10, leaving 41,126 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds from the sale exceeded $2.1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that on May 2, Karinne Bouchard, who sits on the board of directors, divested 3,500 shares at a price per share of $58.48, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 24,022 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $204,000, excluding trading fees.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

Between May 2-6, Bill Gates, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 4,235,782 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of approximately $152.40, leaving 12,077,098 shares in one account (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust) and 63,523,470 shares in different account (Cascade Investment LLC). Proceeds from the sales totaled over $645-million, excluding commission charges.

**

Listed below is a security that has had both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

Between May 4-9, president, chief executive officer and director Grant Fagerheim invested over $207,000 in shares of Whitecap. He purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $10.375, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 2,610,267 shares.

On May 4 and 5, chief financial officer Thanh Kang sold a total of 90,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.65 with 556,988 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $958,000, excluding trading fees.

On May 4, David Mombourquette, senior vice-president of business development and IT, sold 114,000 shares at a price per share of $10.61, leaving 774,604 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.2-million, not including commission charges.

Between May 3-5, Darin Dunlop, senior vice-president of engineering, sold a total of 62,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.58 for an account in which he has control or direction over, reducing this particular account’s position to 432,478 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $664,000, not including trading fees.

On May 3, senior vice-president of production and operations Joel Armstrong divested 35,000 shares at a price per share of $10.41, reducing this particular account’s position to 286,998 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $364,000, not including commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.