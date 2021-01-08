Friday’s Insider Report: Bill Gates trims his position in this large-cap Canadian dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
On Dec. 30, director Marcel Coutu invested over $400,000 in shares of Enbridge. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.94, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 39,400 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
Between Dec. 23-31, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire businessman Bill Gates sold a total of 147,606 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$109.90 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust), trimming this particular account’s position to 16,979,268 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$16-million, not including trading fees.
Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)
On Dec. 31, chief executive officer Sébastien de Montessus sold 26,500 shares at a price per share of $30 with 592,602 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $795,000, excluding commission charges.
Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR-T)
On Jan. 5, Curtis Moore, vice-president of marketing and corporate development, divested 24,750 shares at a price per share of US$4.01, leaving 43,692 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$99,000, not including commission charges.
