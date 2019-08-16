Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire Bill Gates invests over US$92-million in this large-cap Canadian dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 13, Cascade Investment L.L.C, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 1-million shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S.$92.97, raising the account’s holdings to 101,400,770 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded U.S.$92-million.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the sole member of Cascade Investment L.L.C. and consequently owns the shares of CN Rail held by Cascade.
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY-A-T)
Between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, chairman Mark Pathy invested over $2.1-million in this dividend stock. He purchased a total of 300,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.30 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mavrik Corp.), increasing the account’s holdings to 2,356,034 shares.
==========================================
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On Aug. 5, Nathan Longenecker, senior vice-president – legal and general counsel divested 20,826 shares at an average price per share of roughly U.S.$4.84, reducing his account balance to 20,851 shares. Gross proceeds totaled over U.S.$100,000.
Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T)
On Aug. 8, chief operating officer Brian Peccarelli exercised his options, receiving 16,354 shares at an average cost per share of approximately U.S.$39.24, and sold 16,354 shares at a price per share of U.S.$67.40, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over U.S.$460,000.
On Aug. 2, Richard King, executive vice-president – operations, exercised his options, receiving 25,135 shares at an average cost per share of approximately U.S.$37.22, and sold 25,135 shares at a price per share of U.S.$66.5628, leaving 34,838 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, exceeded U.S.$737,000.