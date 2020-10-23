Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman cashes out nearly $2-million from this high-flying penny stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (CWEB-T)
On Oct. 16, Joel Stanley invested over $260,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 63,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.1331 for an account in which he has control or direction over, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 549,208 shares.
Mr. Stanley is the co-founder, former chief executive officer, and current chairman of the board of directors.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Aftermath Silver Ltd. (AAG-X)
On Oct. 15, billionaire investor Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, divested 2-million shares at a price per share of 95 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 22,079,796 shares. Proceeds totaled $1.9-million, excluding trading fees.
Facedrive Inc. (FD-X)
Between Oct. 16-19, director William Kanters sold a total of 10,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.23, trimming this specific account’s position to 81,240 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $108,000, not including commission charges.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between Oct. 5-16, chief executive officer Jason Smith divested a total of 27,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $25.91, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 3,823,384 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $699,000, not including trading fees.
Previously, we reported that between Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, Mr. Smith sold a total of 33,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.48. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $807,000, excluding commission charges.
