Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests $3-million in this stock that recently hit at a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
New Found Gold Corp. (NFG-X)
Between May 14-20, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $3-million in shares of New Found. He acquired a total of 350,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.83 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing this particular account’s position to 27,251,200 shares.
Earlier in the month, the share price closed at a record high.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On May 17, executive vice-president – corporate development, external relations and chief legal officer Geoff Gold exercised his options, receiving 166,001 shares at a cost per share of $4.82, and sold 166,001 shares at a price per share of $10, leaving 963,347 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $859,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On May 14, executive vice-president – human resources, general counsel and corporate secretary Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of $76, leaving 966 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $532,000, excluding trading fees.
On May 14, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing Mark Stoddart divested 6,600 shares at a price per share of $75.751 for an account in which he had indirect ownership, leaving 129,342 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled just under $500,000, not including commission charges.
Metro Inc. (MRU-T)
On May 17, senior vice-president – national procurement and corporate brands Serge Boulanger exercised his options, receiving 9,900 shares at a cost per share of $35.42, and sold 9,900 shares at a price per share of $58 with 25,800 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $223,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Previously, we reported president and chief executive officer Eric La Flèche exercised his options Between May 3-6, receiving 140,000 shares at a cost per share of $21.90, and sold 140,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $56.83, leaving 270,508 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $4.9-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
Telus International Inc. (T-T)
On May 10, Christian Legat sold 285,950 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$31.07 for an account in which he has control or direction over, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 5,338,109 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $8.8-million, not including trading fees.
Mr. Legat is the chief executive officer of CCC (Competence Call Center), a company acquired by Telus in Feb. 2020, which expanded Telus’ presence in Europe.
