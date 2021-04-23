Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman invests $4-million in this stock that’s rallied 345% since its IPO

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
New Found Gold Corp. (NFG-X)
On April 12, Canadian businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $4.2-million in shares of New Found Gold for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.). He acquired 842,900 shares at a cost per share of $5.0187, lifting this particular account’s position to 26,901,200 shares.
In August of 2020, NFG completed its initial public offering, issuing shares at a price per share of $1.30. Less than one year later, the share price has rallied 345 per cent, briefly crossing above $6. The stock’s market capitalization has increased to roughly $900-million.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)
On April 14-15, co-founder and former chairman Steven Dean sold a total of 106,500 shares at a price per share of $1 for two accounts (93,500 shares from an RRSP and 13,000 shares from a TFSA), eliminating his position in these two specific accounts. However, Mr. Dean retains an ownership position, holding 902,250 shares of Amerigo in an account in which he has control or direction over (Dean Holdings Trust).
Mr. Dean is the chairman and chief executive officer of Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X).
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
Between April 12-14, senior vice-president – import division Geoffrey Robillard sold a total of 82,254 shares at an average price per share of approximately $57.08, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 1,117,746 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $4.7-million, excluding trading fees.
Previously, director Gregory David exercised his options on April 8, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.295, and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $55.7394, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $593,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR-X)
Between April 9-16, director David Terry sold a total of 17,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $15.98, trimming this particular account’s position to 207,200 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $284,000, excluding trading fees.
