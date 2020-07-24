Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman makes million dollar investments in these two stocks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman makes million dollar investments in these two stocks

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Story continues below advertisement

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG-X)

Between July 3 and July 17, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.2-million in shares of this company. The billionaire businessman purchased a total of 260,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.).

Tudor Gold Corp. (TUD-X)

On July 17, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 425,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.6459 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.). The cost of this investment exceeded $1.1-million.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (BCM-X)

Story continues below advertisement

On July 16 Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, chief operating officer and general manager of Peruvian operations, sold 135,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S. $1.97, leaving 25,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totalled over U.S. $265,000.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T)

Between July 16 and July 20, director Eric Demirian sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $74.97 with 14,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totalled just under $900,000.

On July 20, director Paul Stoyan divested 2,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $76.49 trimming this account’s holdings to 70,900 shares. Proceeds totalled nearly $153,000, not including commission charges.

On July 13, director Pierre Lassonde sold 103,900 shares at a price per share of $78.002 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lassonde Family Foundation), leaving 1,146,100 shares in this account. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $8.1-million, excluding trading fees.

On July 13, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler divested 3,500 at a price per share of $78.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.). Proceeds from the sale totalled over $274,000, not including commission charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, we reported the following selling activity. Between July 2 and July 10, Steve Sadler divested a total of 213,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $77.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.). Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totalled over $16.5-million.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies