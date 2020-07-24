Friday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman makes million dollar investments in these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG-X)
Between July 3 and July 17, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.2-million in shares of this company. The billionaire businessman purchased a total of 260,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.70 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.).
Tudor Gold Corp. (TUD-X)
On July 17, Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 425,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.6459 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.). The cost of this investment exceeded $1.1-million.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Bear Creek Mining Corp. (BCM-X)
On July 16 Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, chief operating officer and general manager of Peruvian operations, sold 135,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S. $1.97, leaving 25,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totalled over U.S. $265,000.
Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T)
Between July 16 and July 20, director Eric Demirian sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $74.97 with 14,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, totalled just under $900,000.
On July 20, director Paul Stoyan divested 2,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $76.49 trimming this account’s holdings to 70,900 shares. Proceeds totalled nearly $153,000, not including commission charges.
On July 13, director Pierre Lassonde sold 103,900 shares at a price per share of $78.002 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Lassonde Family Foundation), leaving 1,146,100 shares in this account. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $8.1-million, excluding trading fees.
On July 13, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler divested 3,500 at a price per share of $78.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.). Proceeds from the sale totalled over $274,000, not including commission charges.
Last week, we reported the following selling activity. Between July 2 and July 10, Steve Sadler divested a total of 213,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $77.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.). Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, totalled over $16.5-million.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.