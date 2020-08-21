Friday’s Insider Report: Board chair cashes out nearly $30-million from this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)
On Aug. 13, cofounder Laurent Lemaire, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 12,427 shares at a cost per share of $14.98 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, raising this particular account’s position to 7,806,029 shares.
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF-UN-T)
On Aug. 12, chairman of the board of trustees René Tremblay acquired 35,000 units at a cost per unit of $7.04, lifting this account’s holdings to 80,000 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $246,000.
That day, trustee Luc Bachand bought 10,000 units at a cost per unit of $7, raising this account’s position to 30,936 units.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly dividend of 3 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)
On Aug. 13, president and chief executive officer Bob Espey exercised his options, receiving 16,137 shares at a cost per share of $17.79, and sold 16,137 shares at a price per share of $40.385, after which this account held 534,070 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $364,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
On Aug. 11, chair of the board and the company’s former chief executive officer Robert Ogilvie divested 415,000 shares at a price per share of $72 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (473270 Ontario Ltd.), leaving 1,215,048 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $30-million, not including trading fees.
That day, director and the company’s former chief financial officer Wayne Hill sold 125,000 shares at a price per share of $72.003 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (YYZ Capital Inc.) with 35,100 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled $9-million.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.