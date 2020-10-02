Friday’s Insider Report: Board chair invests over $3-million in this REIT yielding 9%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT-UN-T)
On Sept. 22, David Court invested roughly $100,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 7,200 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $13.87.
Mr. Court sits on Canadian Tire Corporation’s board of directors (CTC-A-T). Canadian Tire is CT REIT’s largest tenant and controlling unitholder.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.693 cents per unit or 80 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.7 per cent.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
Between Sept. 22-25, executive chair of the board Mitchell Goldhar acquired a total of 153,300 units at an average price per unit of roughly $20.33 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (SC Financial Investments Inc.), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 2,284,478 units. The cost of these purchases totaled over $3.1-million.
On Sept. 25, Rudy Gobin, executive vice-president – portfolio management and investments, bought 10,000 units at a price per unit of $19.80 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $200,000.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 15.417 cents per trust unit, or $1.85 per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 9.2 per cent.
**
These two stocks have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)
Between Sept. 25-29, chief operating officer John Friedrichsen divested a total of 12,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $88.58. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1-million, not including commission charges. After these sales, this particular account held 496,900 shares.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On Sept. 28-29, Gary Smith, executive vice-president – eastern Canadian and Caribbean operations, exercised his options, receiving a total of 20,644 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $31.64, and sold 20,644 shares at an average price per share of approximately $54.39, leaving 10,500 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $469,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Between Sept. 25-28, Karen Gosse, vice-president – treasury and planning, exercised her options, receiving a total of 13,200 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $32.78, and sold 13,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53.66 with 26,684 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $275,000, not including any associated transaction fees.