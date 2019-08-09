Friday’s Insider Report: Board members are buying these two high-yielding securities

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
On Aug. 2, director Herbert Pinder acquired 9,800 shares at a cost per share of $6.9172 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing the account’s holdings to 103,800 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $67,000.
The stock pays is its shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share, or 60 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 10 per cent.
Encana Corp. (ECA-T)
On Aug. 6, president and chief executive officer Doug Suttles purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$4.19, increasing his account balance to 223,177 shares.
Previously, we reported that on Aug. 1, Howard Mayson, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of US$4.495, lifting his portfolio’s position to 50,488 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$22,000.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN-T)
On Aug. 1, Larry Pollock, who sits on the board of trustees and was the former chief executive officer of Canadian Western Bank, bought 5,000 units at a price per unit of $7.6448, raising his account’s holdings to 85,000 units.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.625 cents per unit, or 67.5 cents per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 9 per cent.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
George Weston Limited (WN-T)
On Aug. 1, chief legal officer Gordon Currie exercised his options, receiving 11,537 shares at a cost per share of $73.73, and sold 11,537 shares at a price per share of $106.6162, with a remaining account balance of 20,278 shares. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $379,000.