Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On May 13, Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $32.55, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment totaled over $195,000.

In 2015, Mr. Généreux was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

On May 13, executive vice-president Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.95, increasing this particular account’s position to 15,230 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $215,000.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On May 12, director Russ Girling invested over $898,000 in shares of Suncor. He acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $44.9438, after which this specific account held 25,000 shares.

Mr. Girling is the former president and chief executive officer of TransCanada Pipelines Limited and TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T).

On May 16, chair of the board Michael Wilson bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $48.042, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 20,000 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $480,000.

Mr. Wilson is the former president and chief executive officer of Agrium Inc.

The company is focused on returning capital to its shareholders. Between Feb. 8 and May 6, the company repurchased over $1-billion of shares as part of its share buyback program. On May 9, management announced a 12-per-cent dividend increase to 47 cents per share, or $1.88 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.9 per cent.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS-T)

On May 12, executive chairman William Wells sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $12.5142, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 838,575 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $625,000, excluding trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.