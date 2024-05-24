Friday’s Insider Report: CEO accumulates shares in this beaten-down lumber stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

On May 14, president and chief executive officer Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares at a cost per share of $18.1557, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 92,944 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $100,000.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

On May 13, executive vice-president of individual insurance, savings and retirement Renée Laflamme exercised her options, receiving 6,500 shares at a cost per share of $40.91, and sold 6,500 shares at a price per share of $90.7146. Net proceeds exceeded $323,000, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 11,341 shares.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On May 14, chairman Keith MacPhail sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $12.77, leaving 3,060,712 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $638,000, excluding commission charges.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)

On May 13, director James Manzi sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $79.67 with 4,500 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $398,000 excluding trading fees.

