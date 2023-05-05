Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On May 1, president, chief executive officer and director Rob Mionis invested over US$500,000 in shares of Celestica. He acquired 46,250 shares at a price per share of US$10.8148, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 741,417 shares.

On May 1, chief financial officer Mandeep Chawla bought a total of 45,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.69 for five accounts. The cost of these investments exceeded $661,000.

On April 26, the company released its first quarter financial results. Since then, the share price has declined 10 per cent with the stock now in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 29. Generally, an RSI reading of 30 or below reflects an oversold condition.

Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)

On April 21, vice chair Anthony Munk acquired 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$47.49 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1219686 BC ULC), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 559,402 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$949,000.

On April 25 and 26, Mr. Munk bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $62.69 for a different account, lifting its account balance to 12,200 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $626,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

On April 21, president – marine group Karim Donnez exercised his options, receiving 8,225 shares at a cost per share of $26.6593, and sold 8,225 shares at a price per share of $104.50, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $640,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On April 18-19, president – powersports group Sandy Scullion exercised his options, receiving a total of 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.6593, and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $104.305 with 33,357 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $784,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On April 26, executive vice-president – national supply chain and procurement Carmen Fortino exercised his options, receiving 4,340 shares at a cost per share of $40.23, and sold 4,340 shares at a price per share of $76.9954 leaving 25,059 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than $159,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On April 24, executive vice-president, chief operating officer – food Marc Giroux exercised his options, receiving 4,200 shares at a cost per share of $40.23, and sold 4,200 shares at a price per share of $76.8283, after which this specific account held 19,444 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $153,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.