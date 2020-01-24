Friday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO are purchasing this dividend stock yielding nearly 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by several c-suite executives.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
On Jan. 14, president, chief executive officer and director Randy Crawford invested over $361,000 in shares of AltaGas. He acquired 18,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $19.52, which initiated a position in this particular account. As mentioned earlier, an insider may have multiple accounts.
On Jan. 14, chief financial officer James Harbilas purchased 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.38, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 31,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $581,000.
Previously, we reported that on Jan. 13, director David Cornhill bought 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.4787, raising this account’s holdings (RRSP) to 130,607 shares. The cost of this purchase, excluding commission charges, totaled over $97,000.
The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 8 cents per share, or 96 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of nearly 5 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On Jan. 21, Nora Duke, executive vice-president – sustainability and chief human resources officer, exercised her options, receiving 16,742 shares at a cost per share of $34.27, and sold 16,742 shares at a price per share of $57, leaving 108,216 shares in this account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $380,000.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 17, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski divested a total of 121,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.95, trimming this account’s position to 1,329,100 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $480,000.
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 14, director Peter Drutz sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $13.93, reducing this account’s holdings to 135,125 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $69,000.