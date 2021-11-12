Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T)

On Nov. 5, two management executives were buyers in the public market.

President and chief executive officer Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares at a price per share of $5.152, after which this specific account held 588,898 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $77,000.

Chief operating officer Yohann Bouchard invested just over $100,000 in shares of Yamana. He acquired 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.01, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 158,888 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3 US cents per share or 12 US cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 2.7 per cent.

On Oct. 29, the share price closed at its lowest level in 2021. The stock price has rebounded 16 per cent off of this low.

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Nov. 8, vice-president and controller Chris Isford exercised his options, receiving a total of 18,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.35, and sold 18,500 shares at a price per share of $26.50 with 25,595 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $280,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

Three senior executives were recent sellers in the market.

On Nov. 5, senior vice-president – strategic planning and technology transformation James Clements exercised his options, receiving 18,500 shares at a cost per share of $15.14, and sold 18,500 shares at a price per share of $95.5618, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.4-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

That day, vice-president – human resources and chief culture officer Chad Rolstad sold 1,175 shares at a price per share of US$76.5473, eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly US$90,000, not including commission charges.

On Nov. 4, chief legal officer and corporate secretary Jeff Ellis exercised his options, receiving 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $33.15, and sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $95.207, leaving 1,025 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $248,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Nov. 8, Swamy Kotagiri exercised his options, receiving 37,888 shares at a cost per share of US$54.53, and sold 37,888 shares at a price per share of US$84.36 with 92,787 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded US$1.1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Mr. Kotagiri assumed the role as the company’s chief executive officer.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Nov. 3, executive vice-president – engineering and disposal James Little sold 2,500 shares at a price per share of US$137.76, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 23,060 shares. Proceeds totaled over US$344,000, not including commission charges.

Previously, we reported that executive vice-president and chief operating officer Darrell Chambliss divested 12,466 shares at a price per share of US$135.0601 on Nov. 1, leaving 94,980 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$1.6-million, excluding trading fees.

