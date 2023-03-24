Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Corp. (BN-T)

On March 15, director Hutham Olayan invested over US$484,000 in shares of Brookfield. She acquired 16,700 shares at a price per share of US$29 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Petite Pond LLC). After this transaction, this specific account held 35,000 shares.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

On March 15, president and chief executive officer Ian Dundas invested over $275,000 in shares of Enerplus. He bought 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.38, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 339,352 shares.

Between March 15-17, chief operating officer Wade Hutchings invested roughly US$210,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 16,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$13.12, increasing this specific account’s position to 254,000 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On March 10, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options, receiving 39,319 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$30.23, and sold 39,319 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$74.01, after which this specific account held 72,960 shares. Net proceeds exceeded US$1.7-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On March 14, chief technology officer, executive vice-president of sales and marketing and director Mark Stoddart sold 23,880 shares at a price per share of $62.85, reducing his position in this particular account to 517,800 shares. Proceeds totaled more than $1.5-million, excluding commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.