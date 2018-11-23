Friday’s Insider Report: CEO and COO each trade over $3-million worth of this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)

On Nov. 19, Bruce Rubin, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 4,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$34.03, lifting his account’s holdings to 14,000 shares. The cost of this purchase amounted to approximately U.S.$136,000.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T)

On Nov. 16, president and chief executive officer Marcel Bourassa invested $945,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 70,000 shares at a price per share of $13.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (9099-4591 Québec Inc.), raising the account’s holdings to 462,300 shares.

TMX Group Limited (X-T)

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, chief client officer Shaun McIver invested nearly $200,000 in shares of this company. He purchased a total of 2,507 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $79.70, initiating a portfolio position.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN-T)

On Nov. 21, chief executive officer Brock Bulbuck sold 21,000 units at a price per unit of $108.50. On Nov. 19, he divested 15,000 units at a price per unit of $109.63. After these transactions, his portfolio held 57,161 units. Proceeds from these two sales totaled over $3.9-million.

On Nov. 21, president and chief operating officer Tim O’Day sold 15,000 units at a price per unit of $108.50. On Nov. 19, he divested 20,000 units at a price per unit of $109.63. His closing account balance after these trades was 93,174 units. Proceeds from these sales amounted to over $3.8-million.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)

On Nov. 16, Douglas Nalette, senior vice-president – operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (50,000) at a price per share of $18.0272 with 123,726 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled approximately $900,000.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T)

On Nov. 16, general manager Jerry Ostrzyzek divested 2,800 shares at a price per share of $35.37, trimming his account balance to 12,132 shares. Proceeds from this sale amounted to approximately $99,000.