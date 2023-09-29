Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On Sept. 15, president and chief executive officer Eric Greager invested over US$196,000 shares of Baytex. He acquired 45,000 shares at a cost per unit of US$4.3671, after which this specific account held 925,226 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

On Sept. 18, chief marketing officer Anne-Marie LaBerge exercised her options, receiving 11,950 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $35.25, and sold 11,950 shares at an average price per share of roughly $104.30, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $825,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

On Sept. 21, executive vice-president and chief people and social impact officer Jacqui McGillivray exercised her options, receiving 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.05, and sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $19.755 with 5,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.3 million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP-A-T)

On Sept. 18, William Linton, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $37.4389, leaving 7,058 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $374,000, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Linton is the former chief financial officer at Rogers Communications Inc.

