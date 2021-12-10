Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

On Nov. 26, president, chief executive officer and director Grant Fagerheim invested $137,000 in shares of Whitecap. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.85, after which this specific account held 2,533,636 shares.

Previously, we reported that between Nov. 15-19, Mr. Fagerheim. He acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.96, investing over $139,000 in shares of the company.

On Nov. 26, senior vice-president of engineering Darin Dunlop purchased 20,000 shares at a price per share of $6.74, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 54,317 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $134,000.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2.25 cents per share or 27 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.

The share price of this energy stock has rebounded sharply, recently trading at its highest level since 2018.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On Dec. 7, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter exercised his options, receiving 150,944 shares at a cost per share of $68.32, and sold 150,944 shares at price per share of $85.26 with 133,475 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.5-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Dec. 8, group head and chief risk officer for Scotiabank Daniel Moore exercised his options, receiving 34,048 shares at a cost per share of $49.93, and sold 34,048 shares at price per share of $85.05, leaving 12,737 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $1.2-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF-X)

Between Nov. 18-Dec. 1, co-founder and chairman Nicolas Bonta sold a total of 940,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US $7.96 with 10,094,506 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US $7.4-million, excluding commission charges.

Between Nov. 19-Dec. 1, co-founder and chief executive officer Emiliano Grodzki divested a total of 905,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US $7.96, leaving 10,915,772 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from these sales totaled over US $7.2-million, not including trading fees.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

On Nov. 25 and 26, vice-president of metallurgy John Rajala exercised his options, receiving a total of 240,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.13, and sold 240,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.14 with 97,980 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $482,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.