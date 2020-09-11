Friday’s Insider Report: CEO continues to accumulate shares in this consumer stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T)
Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, chief executive officer and vice-chair James Burns invested $197,000 in shares of Alcanna. He purchased a total of 45,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.28 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.F. C. Burns Investment Corporation), increasing this account’s position to 339,400 shares.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On Aug. 24, James Burns acquired 30,000 shares at a price per share of $4.44. The cost of this investment exceeded $133,000.
On Aug. 24, Don Bobey, chief operating officer of Liquor for all of the company’s liquor brands, invested approximately $90,000 in shares of Alcanna. He bought 20,075 shares at a cost per share of $4.48.
Alcanna operates 226 liquor stores and 33 cannabis retail stores.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)
On Sept. 2, Colin Johnston, president of research, valuation and advisory, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $54.99 with 40,472 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million, not including commission charges.
Previously, we reported that on Aug. 27, general counsel and secretary Liana Turrin exercised her options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.29, and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $52.142, leaving 20,629 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $98,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)
On Sept. 2, director Glen Roane sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $38.05, after which this particular account held 48,400 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $380,000.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On Sept. 3, James Little, executive vice-president – engineering and disposal, sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of US$101.9521, reducing this account’s position to 22,014 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over US$509,000.
Previously, we reported that on Aug. 31, Ned Guillet, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$101.2262 with 31,745 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over US$1-million.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.