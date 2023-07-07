Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On June 27, president and chief executive officer Eric Greager invested over US$766,000 in shares of Baytex. He acquired 250,459 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$3.06, raising this specific account’s holdings to 750,459 shares.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

Between June 26-30, Charles Pellerin, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 95,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.84 for an account in which he has control or direction over (9162-2803 QC Inc.), increasing his position in this particular account to 860,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled more than $364,000.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

On June 28, chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares at a price per share of US$16.4774. Proceeds from the trade exceeded US$2 million, not including trading fees. After this transaction, this particular account held 630,241 shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)

On June 29, executive vice-president of operations David Humphreys sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of $7.7213. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $579,000, not including commission fees. After this transaction, this specific account (TFSA) held 12,320 shares.

