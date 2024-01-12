Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following stock has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On Jan. 5, chief executive officer Whitney George acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of US$32.99 for two accounts, after which one account held 1,221,003 shares and a different account held 100,000 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly US$330,000, not including commission charges.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 US cents per share.

**

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

Between Jan. 3 and 9, executive vice-president and chief legal officer Brad Grant exercised his options, receiving a total of 120,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.52, and sold 120,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $28.34, after which this particular account held 13,235 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.6-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Jan. 4, executive vice-president, president of utilities and president of Washington Gas exercised his options, receiving 60,930 shares at a cost per share of $18.72, and sold 60,930 shares at a price per share of $27.99 with 37,352 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled more than $564,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF-T)

On Dec. 28 and 29, vice-president of risk management Jeff Gao exercised his options, receiving a total of 60,000 shares at a cost per share of 55 cents, and sold 60,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $4.47, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled roughly $235,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP-T)

On Jan. 3, vice-president and chief information officer Pam Arpin exercised her options, receiving a total of 4,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $64.16, and sold 4,500 shares at a price per share of $105.239, after which this particular account held 4,578 shares. Net proceeds totaled more than $184,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

