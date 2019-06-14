Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests $1-million in this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T)
On June 11, Bill McEwan, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $109,000 in shares of Aimia. He bought 30,000 shares at a price per share of $3.6516, initiating a portfolio position.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)
On June 5, Trudy Curran, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 60,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.1141, taking her portfolio’s holdings up to 122,220 shares. The cost of this purchase, not including commission charges, exceeded $126,000.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)
Between June 4 and June 11, president and chief executive officer David Wilson invested over $1-million in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 236,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.25, increasing his account balance to 10,869,090 shares.
**
Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T)
On May 24, Jennifer Westbury, executive vice-president – sales and customer development, exercised her options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.63, and on June 7, she sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $23.50, eliminating this account’s holdings. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled just under $100,000.