Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T)

On Dec. 28, director Mike Rose, who sits on the board of directors, invested roughly $210,000 in shares of Topaz. He bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $20.9984, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 443,470 shares.

Toumaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, chairman, president, chief executive officer and founder Mike Rose acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.32, increasing this specific account’s position to 8,634,974 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled more than $1-million.

Over the past month, the share price has declined 20 per cent.

The relative strength index (RSI) is below 25. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH-UN-T)

On Dec. 20, Jan Krizan, head of Europe – managing director, sold 59,125 units at a price per unit of $9.4032, after which this specific account held 627,214 units. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $555,000, excluding trading fees.

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL-A-T)

On Dec. 22, chief corporate development officer Eric Morisset sold a total of 37,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $14.58 across four accounts. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $541,000, excluding commission charges. After these sales, three accounts did not hold any shares, and the fourth account held 1,000 shares.

