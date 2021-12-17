Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP-A-T)

On Dec. 13, president and chief executive officer Michael Medline bought 8,025 shares at a price per share of $37.3874, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 76,644 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $300,000.

Since 2011, the company has announced a dividend increase in June of each year. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022, the dividend compound annual growth rate stood at 10.9 per cent.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T)

On Dec. 3, director Russell Jones invested over US$253,000, in shares of Sierra Wireless. He acquired 15,000 shares at a price per share of US$16.9022 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (R&J Jones Family Trust). After this trade, this account held 30,000 shares.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Dec. 10, director Kathleen O’Neill divested 17,666 shares at a price per share of $11.3573, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 3,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $200,000, excluding commission charges.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

On Dec. 8, president and chief operating officer Jean-Michel Baticle exercised his options, receiving 29,031 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 29,031 shares at an average price per share of approximately $109.10. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

