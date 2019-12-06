Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests almost US$250,000 in this Canadian dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Choice Properties Real Estates Investment Trust (CHP-UN-T)
Between Nov. 8 and Dec. 3, Rashid Wasti, executive vice-president and chief talent officer at George Weston Limited (as at the end of the third quarter, George Weston’s ownership position in Choice Properties stood at 62.9 per cent) invested over $121,000 in units of the REIT. He bought a total of 9,000 units at an average price per unit of approximately $13.55. After these purchases, his account held 31,000 units.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
On Dec. 2, Mike Frank, executive vice-president and chief executive officer of Retail at Nutrien, invested over US$249,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,300 shares at a cost per share of US$46.99, initiating a portfolio position.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of U.S. 45 cents per share, or U.S. $1.80 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 3.9 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T)
On Nov. 28, Ray Basler, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.69, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $38.82, leaving 39,014 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $105,000.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)
Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27, Jamie Porteous, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, divested a total of 20,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $98.10 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Porteous Family Trust), leaving 10,107 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sales, excluding trading fees, exceeded $2-million.
Previously, we reported that between Nov. 8 and Nov. 13, Mr. Porteous sold a total of 12,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $100.64 for this account. Proceeds from these sales, not including commission charges, totaled just under $1.3-million.