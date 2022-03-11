Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

On March 7, president and chief executive officer Dan Daviau bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $11.7511, increasing this particular account’s position to 242,860 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1.1-million.

Last month, Mr. Daviau invested over $1.3-million in shares of the company for a different account. On Feb. 18, he acquired 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.2996, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 437,794 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents per share or 34 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 2.8 per cent.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 30. Generally, a RSI reading at or below 30 reflects on oversold condition.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On March 3 and 4, co-chief investment officer Zach Michaud invested over $500,000 in shares of Colliers. He bought a total of 3,146 shares at an average price per share of approximately $159.15, after which this specific account held 19,146 shares.

Shares of Colliers have experienced a steep sell-off and are hovering just above oversold territory with an RSI reading of 32. On March 10, the share price closed at $158.79, down 19 per cent from the prior month. On Feb. 10, the stock price closed just below the $200 level, at $196.29.

Colliers has announced plans to exit Russia. In a news release issued on March 7, chief executive officer Jay Hennick said, “I am appalled and saddened by the unnecessary loss of life and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians from their home. We cannot and will not stand idly by. Our decision to exit Russia and Belarus is one we make with conviction.”

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On March 1-2, senior executive vice-president and group head of CIBC Capital Markets Harry Culham exercised his options, receiving a total of 14,949 shares at a cost per share of $111.69, and sold 14,949 shares at an average price per share of roughly $159.20. Net proceeds totaled over $710,000, not including any associated transaction fees. This specific account held 1,494 shares as of March 4.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T)

On March 3, executive vice-president of sustainability Don Strickland divested 198,101 shares at a price per share of $3.77, reducing this particular account’s position to 311,800 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $746,000, excluding commission charges.

On March 1, vice-president, finance Brad Bolger sold 52,500 shares at a price per share of $3.56, eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $186,000, not including trading fees.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T)

On March 1, president and chief executive officer Peter Kukielski exercised his options, receiving 92,306 shares at a cost per share of $3.75, and sold 92,306 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.33 with 4,717 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $606,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.