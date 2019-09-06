Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests approximately $250,000 in this Big 5 bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On Aug. 29, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter acquired a total of 3,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.73 for two accounts (3,000 shares in his personal trading account and 500 shares in an account for which he has indirect ownership). The purchase in his personal trading account increased this account’s holdings to 132,025 shares. The cost of these two investments, not including commission charges, exceeded $247,000.
On Aug. 29 Scott Thomson, who sits on the board of directors and is the president and chief executive officer of Finning International Inc. (FTT-T), invested over $104,000 in shares of Scotiabank. He bought 1,500 shares at a cost per share of $69.90, lifting his portfolio’s position to 8,000 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27, corporate secretary Connie Lillico exercised her options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.14, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $14.75 with 121,500 shares remaining in her portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $172,000.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T)
On Aug. 23, chief financial officer Larry Taddei sold 14,200 shares at a price per share of $16.50, leaving 96,530 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $234,000.
**
Listed below is a security that has had mixed trading activity with both recent buying and selling transactions reported by insiders.
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T)
On Aug. 20, Luc Bachand, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $32.62, increasing his portfolio’s position to 9,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $130,000.
That day, chief commercial officer Neil King sold a total of 2,844 shares across two accounts at an average price per share of approximately $32.60. Gross proceeds from the two transactions totaled over $92,000.