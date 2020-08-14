Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests nearly $1-million in this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)
On Aug. 4, Hugh Clark, executive vice-president – development, acquired 2,000 units at a cost per unit of $39.461, lifting this account’s holdings to 13,647 units. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $79,000.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T)
On Aug. 10-11, chief executive officer Heather Reisman invested over $990,000 in shares of the company. Ms. Reisman purchased a total of 535,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.85 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (HRON Canadian Investments Ltd.).
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)
On Aug. 6, Benoit Dubé, executive vice-president – legal and economic affairs and corporate secretary, exercised his options, receiving 21,100 shares at a cost per share of $19.71, and sold 21,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $94.74. Net proceeds totaled over $1.5-million.
On Aug. 4, president and chief executive officer George Schindler exercised his options, receiving 53,125 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.46, and sold 53,125 shares at an average price per share of roughly $94.12. Net proceeds totaled over $3.9-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On Aug. 4, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 28,103 shares at a cost per share of $21.53, and sold 28,103 shares at a price per share of $52.07, leaving 86,047 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $858,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Tucows Inc. (TC-T)
On Aug. 4, president and chief executive officer Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $93, after which this particular account held 550,596 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $465,000, excluding commission charges.
