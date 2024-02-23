Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On Feb. 16, president and chief executive officer Jon McKenzie invested over $1.1-million in shares of Cenovus. He purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of $23.49, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 687,038 shares.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ-UN-T)

On Feb. 22, chief executive officer Alex Avery bought 15,000 units at a cost per unit of $13.78, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 330,000 units. The cost of this purchase exceeded $206,000.

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Feb. 14, president of intelligent solutions and innovation Dave Henderson exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $48.16, and sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $152.94, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $523,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Feb. 21, chief executive officer Swamy Kotagiri exercised his options, receiving 20,906 shares at a cost per share of US$43.05, and sold 20,906 shares at a price per share of US$53.9786, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded US$228,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Feb. 15, chief sales and marketing officer Eric Wilds exercised his options, receiving 13,938 shares at a cost per share of US$43.05, and sold 13,938 shares at a price per share of US$55.64 with 32,347 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded US$175,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

