Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a depressed dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

Between Nov. 15-17, chief executive officer Steve Hudson invested over $1.5 million in shares of ECN. He bought a total of 750,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.09, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 12,999,219 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 22 per cent.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share, equating to a current annualized yield of roughly 1.8 per cent.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Nov. 16, chief strategy officer Anne Robinson exercised her options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $76.48, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $152.50, after which this particular account held 2,048 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $2.2 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On Nov. 16, executive vice-president, chief human resources officer Mark Wilson exercised his options, receiving 12,350 shares at a cost per share of $59.00, and sold 12,350 shares at a price per share of $122.3299, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $782,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

**

The following stock has had recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

On Nov. 16, senior vice-president, chief operating officer of Midstream Aaron Bishop exercised his options, receiving 13,148 shares at a cost per share of $19.57 and sold 13,148 shares at a price per share of $27.51 with 509 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $104,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that the president and chief executive officer Vern Yu bought 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.586 on Nov. 8, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 82,960 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1.3 million.

