Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $2.2-million in shares of this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)

On Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, Glen Roane, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $31.32, lifting his account balance to 75,700 shares. The cost of these purchases amounted to nearly $470,000.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

On Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, director Glen Roane acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $10.83, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of the purchases totaled nearly $325,000.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Dec. 17, the company’s chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz invested over $2.2-million in shares of the company. She acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $45.361, increasing her portfolio’s position to 292,357 shares.

==========================================

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T)

On Dec. 18, the company’s former chief executive officer (retired in March) Mario Gosselin sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.015, trimming his account’s holdings to 4,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled just over $80,000.