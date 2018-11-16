Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $250,000 in this stock yielding 6.6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Nov. 12, Christie Clark, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 3,700 shares at a price per share of $26.603, initiating a portfolio position.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Nov. 9, president and chief executive officer Brian Vaasjo invested over $261,000 in shares of this company. He acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.15, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 118,192 shares. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 44.75 cents per share amounting to a current yield of 6.6 per cent.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Nov. 9, Peter Jones, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $81,000 in the company with the purchase of 15,000 shares at a price per share of $5.43. This transaction lifted his account balance up to 76,482 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that lead director William Rand bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $5.10 on Oct. 29, increasing his account’s holdings to 233,424 shares.

Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T)

On Nov. 7, Todd, Wakerley, executive vice-president - product development, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (10,971) with 4,369 shares remaining in his account.

On Nov. 6, chief human resources officer Amanda Mallow exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (27,282), eliminating her portfolio’s position.