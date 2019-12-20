Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $334,000 in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
On Dec. 11, president and chief executive officer Al Monaco invested over $334,000 in shares of Enbridge. He bought 6,542 shares at a price per share of $51.0793, raising his account balance to 872,174 shares.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU-UN-T)
On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Larry Morassutti, who sits on the board of trustees, acquired a total of 20,000 units at an average price per unit of $12.03 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Travi Inc.), lifting this account’s holdings to 3,415,255 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $240,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)
On Dec. 10, chairman James Crane sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of $100.9625, reducing his account balance to 27,506 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $7.5-million.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 56 per cent.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
Between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, Geoffrey Robillard, senior vice-president – import division, divested a total of 300,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $44.42 with 1,200,000 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $13-million.