Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $372,000 in this security yielding 6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

On Dec. 19, director Gary Anderson (co-founder and the company’s retired chief executive officer) invested over $300,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 6,475 shares at a cost per share of $46.40, increasing his portfolio’s position to 102,348 shares.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T)

Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21, president and chief executive officer Armin Martens invested over $372,000 in units of the REIT. He acquired a total of 40,000 units at an average price per unit of $9.32 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (AHM Family Trust), lifting the account balance to 355,633 units.

Artis pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.5 cents per trust unit, or 54 cents per unit yearly. This equates to an annualized yield of approximately 6 per cent.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)

On Dec. 20, chief administration officer and corporate secretary George Trisic exercised his options and received 64,369 shares. The following day, he sold 10,300 shares at a price per share of $14.006, leaving 70,796 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $144,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T)

Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 18, Tracy Robinson, executive vice-president – Canadian Gas business unit, invested over $221,000 in shares of the company. She purchased a total of 4,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $52.79, increasing her account’s holdings to 11,400 shares.

On Dec. 14, Brandon Anderson, vice-president of Northern Border Pipeline Company, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (11,898) at an average price per share of approximately $53.45, leaving 6,014 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $635,000. The Northern Border Pipeline Company is a general partnership owned by TC PipeLines, LP and ONEOK Partners, L.P.

On Dec. 3, Kristine Delkus, executive vice-president – stakeholder relations and technical service and general counsel, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (12,000) at an average price per share of approximately $55.26, leaving 11,392 shares in her account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $663,000.