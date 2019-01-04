Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $480,000 in this stock yielding nearly 9%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Information Services Corp. (ISV-T)

On Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, Scott Musgrave, who sits on the board of directors, invested nearly $80,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 5,287 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.10, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 10,287 shares.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

On Dec. 20, the company’s president and chief executive officer Christian Bayle invested over $482,000 in shares of Inter Pipeline with the acquisition of 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.2888. This trade increased his account’s holdings to 485,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 14.25 cents per share or $1.71 per share yearly. This equates to a current annualized dividend yield of just under 9 per cent.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 20, John Lederer, who sits on the board of directors, invested $673,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.92, increasing his account balance to 75,000 shares.

==========================================

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T)

On Dec. 19, chairman and chief executive officer Stephen Sadler sold 15,800 shares at a price per share of $69.70, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 3,892,400 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.1-million.