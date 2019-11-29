Friday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $6-million in this REIT

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a REIT that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D-UN-T)
Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, chairman and chief executive officer Michael Cooper invested over $6.5-million in units of this REIT. He purchased a total of 222,300 units at an average price per unit of approximately $29.64 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Dream Asset Management Corporation), lifting this account’s holdings to 9,989,238 units.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per unit, or $1 per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 3.3 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA-T)
Between Nov. 11 and Nov. 21, chief financial officer Maria Perrella exercised her options, receiving a total of 66,667 shares at a cost per share of $10.51, and sold 66,667 shares at an average price per share of approximately $19.88, leaving 25,000 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $624,000.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
On Nov. 20, director and the former president of the company Sheila Murray sold 21,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $20.83, with 75,047 shares remaining in her account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $447,000.
Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T)
On Nov. 21, Christian Jolivet, senior vice-president – corporate affairs, chief legal officer and secretary, exercised his options, receiving a total of 3,015 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $63.56, and sold 3,015 shares at a price per share of $119, leaving 2,342 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $167,000.