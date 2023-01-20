Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

On Jan. 11, president and chief executive officer David Wilson invested over $266,000 in shares of Kelt. He acquired 57,300 shares at a cost per share of $4.65, increasing this specific account’s position to 19,240,040 shares.

According to Refinitiv, this small-cap stock has 10 buy-equivalent recommendations and two neutral recommendations with an average one-year target price of $8.98, representing a potential return of 82 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Jan. 10, president and chief executive officer Keith Creel exercised his options, receiving 78,638 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$30.23, and sold 78,638 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$76.34 with 72,960 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded US$3.6-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET-T)

Between Jan. 11-17, senior vice-president – engineering and technology Axel Schmidt sold a total of 603,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.40, leaving 6,357,528 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $843,000, excluding trading fees.

On Jan. 11, Lee Harns divested 750,000 shares at a price per share of 99.81 US cents, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 12,203,431 shares. Proceeds totaled over US$748,000, not including commission charges.

Mr. Harns is president and chief executive officer of Altitude, a subsidiary of Cathedral.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T)

Between Jan. 11-19, chief financial officer Alessandro Bitelli exercised his options, receiving 85,800 shares at a cost per share of $5.14, and sold 85,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $16.15, after which this specific account held 175,000 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $944,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Jan. 9, vice-president of finance Chester See exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.14, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $14.57 with 193,400 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $471,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

