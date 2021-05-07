Friday’s Insider Report: CEO of this large-cap dividend stock gets a $1.4-million payday

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T)
Director Deanna Zumwalt acquired 12,100 shares at a cost per share of $4.17 on April 30, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment totaled over $50,000.
Ms. Zumwalt was appointed to the board of directors in 2019.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)
On May 4, senior vice-president, legal, general counsel and corporate secretary Chris Vollmershausen exercised his options, receiving 7,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $56.53, and sold 7,500 shares at a price per share of $82. Net proceeds exceeded $191,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Mr. Vollmershausen also sold 1,391 shares at a price per share of $82.05, leaving 2,535 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $114,000, excluding commission charges.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)
On April 30, Ross Beaty, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 2,678,200 shares at a price per share of $1.1477 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.) with 20,055,592 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $3-million, not including trading fees.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On May 3, chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving a total of 47,100 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $34.80 and sold 47,100 shares at a price per share of $66.3298, leaving 86,047 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.4-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
