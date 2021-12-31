Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)

On Dec. 17, Dennis DesRosiers, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $116,000 in shares of AutoCanada. He purchased 3,100 shares at a price per share of $37.5232, raising this particular account’s position to 27,600 shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)

On Dec. 20, chair of the board David Laing invested over $196,000 in shares of Fortuna. He acquired 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.91, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 74,150 shares.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T)

On Dec. 17, chief financial officer Angelo Bartolini exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.64, and sold 8,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.05, leaving 29,312 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $379,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR-UN-T)

Month-to-date, the president, chief executive officer and trustee Mark Kenney has sold over $1.1-million worth of units from this large-cap REIT that rallied to a record high of over $62 earlier in the year.

On Dec. 16 and 17, Mark Kenney divested a total of 14,410 units at an average price per unit of approximately $56.79, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 254,352 units. Proceeds from these sales exceeded $818,000, excluding trading fees.

Previously, we reported that on Mr. Kenney sold 5,500 units of CAPREIT at an average price per unit of roughly $57.455 on Dec. 6. Proceeds from the sale totaled $316,000, not including commission charges.

CAPREIT is the largest publicly-traded provider of residential rental properties in Canada.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading activity with both recent sales and a purchase reported by insiders.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T)

On Dec. 17, president and chief executive officer Scott Balfour exercised his options, receiving 28,200 shares at a cost per share of $34.80, and sold 28,200 shares at a price per share of $62.76 with 60,386 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $788,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Dec. 17, Dan Muldoon, executive vice-president of project development and operations support, exercised his options, receiving 16,200 shares at a cost per share of $46.19, and sold 16,200 shares at a price per share of $63, after which this particular account held 4,344 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $272,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On Dec. 14, director Jim Bertram acquired 6,470 shares at a price per share of $60.38, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment totaled over $390,000.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.