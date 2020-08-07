Friday’s Insider Report: CEO tops up his investment in this stock yielding 10%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)
Between July 15 and Aug. 5, president and chief executive officer Doug Murphy bought a total of 40,000 shares (20,000 shares on July 15, 10,000 shares on July 24, and 10,000 shares on Aug. 5) at an average price per share of roughly $2.44, increasing this account’s holdings to 225,582 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $97,000, not including trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share, or 24 cents per share yearly, equating to a current dividend yield of 10 per cent.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC-T)
On Aug. 5, Garfield Mitchell, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $1.8-million in shares of the company. He purchased 1.5-million shares at a cost per share of $1.23 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Smoothwater Capital Corporation), lifting this account’s holdings to 18,062,720 shares.
Smoothwater Capital Corp. is an activist firm that invests in small and mid-cap companies.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On July 30, Janet Drysdale, vice-president – financial planning, exercised her options, receiving 3,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $54.61, and sold 3,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $130.45, leaving 13,389 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $295,000, not including any associated trading fees.
On July 29, Gordon Giffin, who sits on the board of directors, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$98.7194, after which 42,054 shares remained in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$987,000, excluding commission charges.
On July 27, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, exercised his options, receiving 2,426 shares at a cost per share of US$52.78, and sold 2,426 shares at a price per share of $129.5199.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On July 30, director Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $48.2405, trimming this particular account’s position to 27,200 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $192,000.
