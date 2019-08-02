Friday’s Insider Report: CEO tops up his investment in this stock yielding 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)
On July 29, president and chief executive officer Rob Peabody invested over $100,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.01, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 195,213 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share or 50 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 5 per cent.
Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-X)
Between July 24 and July 26, president and chief executive officer Paul Wanklyn acquired a total of 60,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.24, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of these investments exceeded $75,000.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM-T)
On July 30, Louise Grondin, senior vice-president – environment, sustainable development and people, exercised her options, receiving 21,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $43.80, and sold 21,000 shares at a price per share of $71.60, with net proceeds (excluding brokerage fees) exceeding $583,000. Her remaining account balance stood at 49,019 shares.
On July 30, chief financial officer David Smith exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.37, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $71.80, leaving 63,150 shares in his portfolio. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, totaled over $354,000.
On July 30, Marc Legault, senior vice-president of operations for the U.S.A and Latin America, exercised his options, receiving 8,500 shares at a cost per share of $58.04, and sold 8,500 shares at a price per share of $71.57 with a remaining account balance of 52,855 shares. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $115,000.
On July 29, Don Allan, senior vice-president – corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 16,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.37, and sold 16,000 shares at a price per share of $70.82, with net proceeds (excluding commission charges) totaling over $551,000. He sold an additional 5,000 shares at a price per share of $70.76, leaving 34,566 shares in his portfolio.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On July 25, chief marketing officer Penny Brook exercised her options, receiving 14,814 shares at a cost per share of $4.6159, and sold 14,814 shares at a price per share of $60, eliminating her portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, exceeded $820,000.