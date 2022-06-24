Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)

On June 16, chairman and chief executive officer Gren Schoch invested over $202,000 in shares of the company. He bought 13,000 shares at a price per share of $15.60, increasing this particular account’s position to 4,817,077 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 2.8 per cent.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO-T)

On June 13 and 14, chief financial officer Rahim Suleman invested over $607,000 in shares of Neo. He bought a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $12.14, increasing this particular account’s position to 113,056 shares.

Between June 14-16, chief executive officer and director Constantine Karayannopoulos acquired a total of 8,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.93, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 44,150 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled roughly $99,000, excluding trading fees.

Neo pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of roughly 3.5 per cent.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T)

On June 21, Alex Ball, vice-president of corporate development and investor relations, divested 25,000 shares at a price per share of $8.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (HILSA Corp.), leaving 2,941 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $206,000, not including commission charges.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)

On June 20, Claude Schimper, executive vice-president – Russia and West African operations, sold 34,360 shares at a price per share of $5.30, reducing this particular account’s positIon to 105,811 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $182,000, excluding trading fees.

