Friday’s Insider Report: CEOs are buying these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)
On June 27, two management executives were buyers in the public market.
President and chief executive officer George Burns purchased 13,250 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, increasing his account balance to 218,015 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $99,000.
Chief financial officer Philip Yee invested over $103,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 14,000 shares at a price per share of $7.425, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 64,000 shares.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP-T)
On June 27 and June 28, chief executive officer and director Alan Walsh invested over $94,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.44, raising his account’s holdings to 95,006 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
On June 27, president Steve Dobler sold 800,000 shares at a price per share of $10.10 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1771472 Alberta Ltd.), trimming this portfolio’s position to 20,052,016 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $8-million.
Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
On June 24, director and former chief executive officer John Brace sold 121,600 shares at a price per share of $25.5165 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Brace Investment Holdings Inc.) with 502,026 shares remaining in this account. Gross proceeds totaled over $3.1-million.