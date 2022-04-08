Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T)

On March 30, chief financial officer and secretary Gordy Lawlor invested over $171,000 in units of PROREIT. He acquired a total of 23,200 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $7.39 for two accounts. After these transactions, one account for which he has direct ownership had an account balance of 52,000 units, and the other account, in which he has indirect ownership (GDRJL Holdings Inc.) held 221,088 units.

Unitholders receive a monthly distribution of 3.75 cents per unit or 45 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 6.4 per cent. In 2021, the AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio stood at 89.7 per cent.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T)

On March 15, several senior management executives were buyers in the public market.

President and chief operating officer of GSF Car Parts Mark Eburne invested over $202,000 in shares of Uni-Select. He bought 7,025 shares at a cost per share of $28.83, initiating a position in this specific account.

Mike Sylvester, president and chief operating officer for FinishMaster Inc., acquired 7,025 shares at a price per share of $28.83, after which this particular account held 41,525 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $202,000.

Chief legal officer and corporate secretary Max Rogan acquired 2,683 shares at a price per share of $28.83, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $77,000.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T)

On March 29, general counsel and corporate secretary Corinne Pruzanski divested 2,950 units at a price per unit of $54.90, after which this specific account held 28,916 units. Proceeds from the sale totaled roughly $162,000, not including commission charges.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On March 21, John Williams, executive vice-president – Kaybob region, exercised his options, receiving 13,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.50, and sold 13,000 shares at a price per share of $30.75 with 118,047 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $302,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

