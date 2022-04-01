Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Accord Financial Corp. (ACD-T)

Between March 11-22, president and chief executive officer Simon Hitzig acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.70, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 222,090 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled roughly $174,000.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T)

On March 21, chief financial officer Eric Toews exercised his options, receiving 380,182 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.98, and sold 380,182 shares at an average price per share of roughly $18.56, leaving 251,242 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $4.4-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-T)

On March 18, chief operating officer for North America Ed Garcia sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of US$71.10, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 245,030 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$3.5-million, not including trading fees.

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

On March 21, deputy chairman André Desmarais exercised his options, receiving 975,000 shares at a cost per share of $27.245, and sold 975,000 shares at a price per share of $38.2205, after which this particular account held 1,991,445 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $10.7-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Prior to his retirement in 2020, Mr. Desmarais was the company’s president and co-chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 49.5 cents per share or $1.98 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5 per cent.

