Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman cashes out over $19-million from this soaring large-cap stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ-UN-T)
Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11, president, chief executive officer and trustee Michael Zakuta acquired a total of 80,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $4.20 for three accounts in which he has control or direction over and two accounts in which he has indirect ownership. The cost of these investments totaled over $355,000.
Plaza pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 2.333 cents per unit, or roughly 28 cents per unit yearly. The current yield is over 6 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On Sept. 4, Richard Steer, senior vice-president – operations, exercised his options, receiving 12,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9,17, and sold 12,500 shares at an average price per share of $43.49 with 6,262 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $429,000.
Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)
On Sept. 4, chairman Pierre Lassonde sold a total of 150,000 shares for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership at a price per share of $132.466. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $19-million.
Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)
On Sept. 6, Jocyanne Bourdeau, president – discount division, exercised her options, receiving 9,890 shares at a cost per share of $34.12, and sold 9,890 shares at a price per share of $74.50, eliminating her portfolio’s holdings. Net proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $399,000.
On Sept. 5, president Sarah Davis exercised her options, receiving 19,941 shares at a cost per share of $34.12, and sold 19,941 shares at a price per share of $74.50, leaving 1,477 shares in her account. Net proceeds, excluding commission fees, totaled over $805,000.