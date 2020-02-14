Friday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests $1.2-million in this stock yielding nearly 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Stingray Group Inc. (RAY-A-T)
On Feb. 11, chairman Mark Pathy invested $1.2-million in shares of Stingray. He purchased 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $6 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mavrik Corp.), raising this account’s position to 2,600,434 shares.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share, or 30 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 4.8 per cent.
Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG-T)
Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 11, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T), with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 588,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 42 cents, increasing this account’s holdings to 37,041,380 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $246,000.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)
On Feb. 10, Jeffrey Barlow, president of Canaccord Genuity LLC (US), sold 60,000 shares at a price per share of $5.28 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (First Republic Securities), reducing this account’s holdings to 63,846 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $316,000.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)
On Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, president and chief operating officer Bob Geddes sold a total of 68,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.39, trimming this account’s holdings to 893,842 shares. Proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, totaled over $164,000.