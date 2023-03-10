Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On March 3, chair of the board George Cope bought 17,000 shares at a price per share of $129.50, after which this particular account held 80,160 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $2.2-million.

Mr. Cope is the former president and chief executive officer of BCE Inc.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between March 2-8, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder Mike Rose invested over $800,000 in shares of Tourmaline. He bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $58.32, increasing this specific account’s position to 8,683,872 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)

On March 6, president and chief financial officer Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving 3,425 shares at a cost per share of $109.78, and sold 3,425 shares at a price per share of $169.6768 with 16,498 shares remained in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than $200,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On March 1, chief financial officer Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving 10,216 shares at a cost per share of $57.66, and sold 10,216 shares at a price per share of $117.7918, after which this particular account held 9,533 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $600,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

